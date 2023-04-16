64°F
Winds, temperature to rise Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winds will increase in the Las Vegas Valley through Monday, April 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The American flag and the Juneteenth flag blow in the high winds outside the North Las Vegas City Hall on Friday, June 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warm, sunny and a bit breezy is the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.

A high near 86 is expected by the National Weather Service. Variable southerly morning winds will rise to 6-11 mph with gusts to 18 mph possible.

Winds of 7-10 mph are expected during the night hours with a low near 59 on Monday morning.

The Monday high will be around 85 while winds of 10-15 mph will rise to 20-25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 34 mph possible.

Temperatures will moderate closer to normal conditions until next weekend, says the weather service.

Lake Mead rising

Lake Mead was at a depth at 1,046.74 feet as of Saturday evening, about 18 inches higher than it was at the start of the year.

On April 1, the Bureau of Reclamation started releasing 910,000 acre-feet, more than twice the previously scheduled amount of water, downriver through the Glen Canyon Dam on Lake Powell because of the high snowpack over much of the West.

The water has yet to arrive at Lake Mead, but should boost the lake level a few feet as summer approaches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

