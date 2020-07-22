Winds to 35 mph with fewer clouds forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Clouds will diminish and winds will increase in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

“It will be drying out and the clouds will be clearing out thanks to a dry, southwest flow from Southern California,” meteorologist John Adair said. “The winds could be up to 30 to 35 mph in the exposed areas by late afternoon or early evening.”

The forecast high is 106 with morning winds expected from 6-11 mph and increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

No moisture is expected in the valley through the weekend and high temperatures will drop to about 102, Adair said.

“The moisture will stay mostly east of the Colorado River in Mohave County, Arizona,” Adair said.

A red flag warning remains in play from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday because of the extremely dry conditions, gusting winds and possibility of lightning strikes that could spark fires.

