Winds to 40 mph expected for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky with w ...
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky with winds gusting to 40 mph are forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wind gusts around 40 mph are likely in Las Vegas on Saturday as a cold front sweeps in from Northern California.

The gusts, likely to be strongest coming off the Spring Mountains in Summerlin as well as Henderson and the south end of the valley, could intensify shortly after sunrise and be strong most of the day, says the National Weather Service.

“It (the storm front) will mostly be a wind maker,” said meteorologist John Adair, but it will bring a chance for showers mainly in the afternoon.

The forecast high is 57, nearly 10 degrees below Friday’s high of 66 at Harry Reid International Airport.

Dust advisory

Clark County has issued a dust advisory for the day.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children are advised to stay indoors or limit time outside because of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

Wind conditions should ease on Sunday with a projected high of 62.

Winds will elevate on Monday into the 25 mph range as the front exits the area, Adair said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjouornal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
