Winds to lighten up for residents, Day 2 of NFL draft

Windy conditions that greeted hundreds of thousands of NFL fans as well as Southern Nevada residents Thursday are forecast to decrease in velocity Friday.

Winds that gusted to 36 mph on Thursday, April 28, 2022, should be about 15-20 mph lighter on Friday, April 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. People attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Northerly winds of 10-13 mph are expected with gusts in the upper teens, about 15 mph less than experienced Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky will be sunny and the high should reach 84, about 3 degrees above normal.

Winds will lighten up after sunset, dropping into the single digits. The Saturday morning low should be near 60.

The Saturday high will rise to around 90 with the same expected Sunday.

