Winds to lighten up for residents, Day 2 of NFL draft
Windy conditions that greeted hundreds of thousands of NFL fans as well as Southern Nevada residents Thursday are forecast to decrease in velocity Friday.
Northerly winds of 10-13 mph are expected with gusts in the upper teens, about 15 mph less than experienced Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The sky will be sunny and the high should reach 84, about 3 degrees above normal.
Winds will lighten up after sunset, dropping into the single digits. The Saturday morning low should be near 60.
The Saturday high will rise to around 90 with the same expected Sunday.
