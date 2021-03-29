53°F
Winds to rise as Monday high reaches low 80s in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 4:09 am
 
A sunny sky, a high near 82 with increasing winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 29 , 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds up to 20 mph and high temperatures in the lower 80s will be felt in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Sunday high of 79 at McCarran International Airport, the Monday high will be near 82. Winds should kick up in the early afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

The warm conditions will disappear on Tuesday as a dry cold front moves through the valley, producing winds up to 30 mph and a high near 69.

“It will be a brief cool down and then we will be right back in the 80s by Thursday and Friday,” Kryston said.

No precipitation is expected from the front.

The Wednesday high will return to a more normal 75.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

