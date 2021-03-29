Winds to rise as Monday high reaches low 80s in Las Vegas

Winds up to 20 mph and high temperatures in the lower 80s will be felt in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky, a high near 82 with increasing winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 29 , 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds up to 20 mph and high temperatures in the lower 80s will be felt in Las Vegas on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Sunday high of 79 at McCarran International Airport, the Monday high will be near 82. Winds should kick up in the early afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Warmer temps expected today & Monday before a brief cool-down Tuesday. Winds will begin to increase Monday afternoon -evening with strongest winds expected early Tuesday morning down the Colorado River Valley behind a cold front. #VegasWeather #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/muUc7oNZGI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 28, 2021

The warm conditions will disappear on Tuesday as a dry cold front moves through the valley, producing winds up to 30 mph and a high near 69.

“It will be a brief cool down and then we will be right back in the 80s by Thursday and Friday,” Kryston said.

No precipitation is expected from the front.

The Wednesday high will return to a more normal 75.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.