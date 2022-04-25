Winds to stay as Las Vegas warms up this week
Spring winds will continue this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
The Monday high should be near 82 with a sunny sky. Northwest winds of 7-13 mph will switch to the east in the afternoon when gusts could reach 18 mph.
The Tuesday low will drop to around 61 and winds will be light.
A sunny Tuesday sky will see the high temperature rise to around 91. Light south-southeast winds will become southwest at 13-18 mph in the morning with gusts as high as 26.
The Wednesday high will be similar with lighter winds before winds increase on Thursday.
