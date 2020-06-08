Winds up to 40 mph should die down; high of 80 forecast

Enjoy the cooler weather while you can because it won’t last long, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday forecast high is 80 degrees, 16 degrees below normal, says the National Weather Service.

“The cold front that came through actually brought some snow flurries to the Reno area,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. “It will be much cooler and we’ll have a morning breeze that should die off later in the day.”

Those winds were expected to be 14 to 21 mph much of the day, but were reaching up to 40 mph as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“It’s blowing about 30 to 35 mph around the valley this morning, but some spots are reaching 40,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston, adding that the cold front had reached Needles, California, but trailing winds would be strong most of the day in Las Vegas.

The winds will slow to 5 to 11 mph in the evening when the overnight low will be around 61.

Tuesday’s high will jump to a forecast 89 while Wednesday will climb to 98. The triple digits will return with a 103 on Thursday.

Lake wind advisory

Winds could reach 40 mph at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and on the Colorado River says a weather service wind advisory that runs from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

