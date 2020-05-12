Winds up to 45 mph expected in Las Vegas all day Tuesday

A windy overnight in the Las Vegas Valley will continue most of the day Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds could gust up to 45 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, according to the National Weater Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A windy overnight in the Las Vegas Valley will continue most of the day Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ve been seeing gusts into the 40s on the west side and Red Rock much of the night,” said meteorologist John Adair. “It will be ongoing as the sun comes up and the winds will be more widespread and up to 40 or 45 mph.”

Gusty winds are going to continue for the Las Vegas Valley through the overnight hours!

Be cautious of lofted dust and flying debris.#VegasWeather #NvWx https://t.co/zSAwpfHMyJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 12, 2020

A low pressure system off the California coast is generating the widespread winds. Adair said the gusty conditions should end a few hours after sunset.

“It will be calm Wednesday morning and we will just have some breezy periods of 10 to 20 mph through the weekend,” he said.

Tuesday’s forecast high for Las Vegas is near 86 under sunny skies. The overnight low will be around 59. The forecast calls for winds of 13-18 mph overnight but with some gusts into the 30s.

The Wednesday high is forecast to be 86 with an overnight low of 62.

Fire potential warning

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for all of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph combined with low humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

Residents are asked to heed all fire restrictions, the weather service advised.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.