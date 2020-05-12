Winds up to 45 mph expected Tuesday in Las Vegas

Windy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will continue most of the day Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maple, a border collie, jumps to catch a frisbee at Charlie Frias Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People walk while practicing social distancing during a cool and windy morning at Charlie Frias Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People walk during a cool and windy morning at Charlie Frias Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We’ve been seeing gusts into the 40s on the west side and Red Rock much of the night,” meteorologist John Adair said. “It will be ongoing as the sun comes up, and the winds will be more widespread and up to 40 or 45 mph.”

Gusty winds are going to continue for the Las Vegas Valley through the overnight hours!

A low pressure system off the California coast is generating the widespread winds. The gusty conditions should end a few hours after sunset, Adair said.

“It will be calm Wednesday morning, and we will just have some breezy periods of 10 to 20 mph through the weekend,” he said.

Tuesday’s forecast high for Las Vegas is near 86 under sunny skies. The overnight low will be around 59. The forecast calls for 13-18 mph winds overnight with gusts into the 30s.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 86 with an overnight low of 62.

Fire potential warning

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for all of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph combined with low humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

Residents are asked to heed all fire restrictions, the weather service said.

