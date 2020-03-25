Winds up to 50 mph expected across Las Vegas into Thursday

Sustained winds of 25-35 mph gusting up to 50 mph will be felt across the Las Vegas Valley all day Wednesday and well into the night.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for all of Clark County lasting until 5 a.m. Thursday.

“The strongest winds will be in the Summerlin and Red Rock area but any locations south and west will get the worst,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “They will be strongest close to sunset, but aren’t expected to let up.”

McCarran International Airport has gusts up to 39 mph early Wednesday and the strength was expected to increase, Outler said.

A possible lull in the winds could occur Wednesday morning before they escalate in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the official forecast.

The winds will cause patches of blowing dust and motorists as well as residents should take extra care.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 67 while it is expected to be 60 in Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain.

“It will be really cool Thursday with some possible showers,” Outler said. “Then it should warm up through the weekend and possibly get above normal early next week.”

The weather service has listed 80 as the possible high on Tuesday.

