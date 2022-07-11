Winds will be lighter, but Monday will be a scorcher in Las Vegas
Monday may be the hottest day of the summer — so far — in Las Vegas.
After a Monday morning low near 87, a high near 110 is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds will be lighter that in recent days.
The high on Tuesday is forecast to be 111 while southeast winds will gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday will “cool” to around 109. High temperatures are forecast to remain a few degrees above normal through the week.
