Winds will be lighter, but Monday will be a scorcher in Las Vegas

Monday may be the hottest day of the summer — so far — in Las Vegas.

High of 111 degrees for the start of the work week

A high near 110 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The hottest day of the summer, so far, may be felt in Las Vegas on Monday.

After a Monday morning low near 87, a high near 110 is forecast by the National Weather Service. Winds will be lighter that in recent days.

So just how dry has it been in Vegas? ⬇️ #VegasWeather https://t.co/UiTnLeeAsV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2022

The high on Tuesday is forecast to be 111 while southeast winds will gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday will “cool” to around 109. High temperatures are forecast to remain a few degrees above normal through the week.

