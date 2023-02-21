Windstorm batters Las Vegas; I-15 shut down in eastern California

A powerful winter storm swept through Southern Nevada on Tuesday, causing flight delays, power outages and road visibility problems.

The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skies begin to clear at sunset after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skies begin to clear at sunset after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Late Tuesday, the storm caused the closure of all lanes of Interstate 15 in eastern California near the Nipton exit, about 80 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Transportation officials said the closure was “due to weather reduced roadway visibility.” As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, I-15 had not re-opened.

SBCO: Emergency closure on I-15 near Nipton Rd. In Mountain Pass. NB and SB lanes closed from Nipton to state line due to weather reduced roadway visibility. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/SOWmbiTtSs — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 22, 2023

Airport delays

Flights to Las Vegas were delayed for about an hour Tuesday night due to strong winds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

From 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, departures to Harry Reid International Airport were delayed on average 56 minutes due to wind, the FAA said in an advisory.

The advisory listed departures within 1,400 nautical miles of Las Vegas as being affected by delays. Earlier in the evening, the FAA issued a brief ground stop at Reid.

“The ground stop was from 6:38 to 8 p.m, ” the FAA’s Ian Gregor said. “It only applied to LAS-bound departures from airports within about an hour’s flying time from LAS.”

Wind, dust, rain

Parts of the valley saw light showers Tuesday evening, including Centennial Hills and Henderson. A high wind warning, which started in the afternoon, expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, were reported, the National Weather Service said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Also, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory that expired early Wednesday.

Power outages

Late Tuesday night, NV Energy reported about 19,000 people were without power, mostly in the central and eastern valleys.

As 0f 2 a.m. Wednesday, that number was reduced to about 7,700.

NVEnergy encouraged people who encounter downed power lines to avoid touching the line and to call 911. Power outages can be reported at nvenergy.com/outage or by calling 702-402-5555.

2017 windstorm

Ahead of Tuesday’s storm, the weather service reminded residents about the windstorm that battered Las Vegas in March 2017.

The 2017 event grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the valley. Some parts of the valley experienced wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.