Windy conditions continue in Las Vegas

Temperatures are 10 degrees below average in around Las Vegas Sunday.

Small hail pellets were observed in Summerlin on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s another windy day in Las Vegas.

Wind gusts reached close to 50 mph on Saturday, and the National Weather Service forcasted winds 8 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph on Sunday.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m., but clouds are expected to gradually clear into the evening.

Some small hail pellets were observed in the west part of the valley Sunday afternoon, and the weather servce reported isolated showers and thunderstorms were moving through northeastern Arizona around 2:25 p.m.

Sunday’s temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees below average, the weather service said.

Gusty winds continue today along with a potential for showers. Today's temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/g0dOqk6oYK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 24, 2024

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be 64 degrees, with a low of 48 degrees.

Windy conditions are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising through the end of the week.

The weather service forcasted a high of 69 degrees Monday, 70 degrees Tuesday, 74 degrees Wednesday and 78 degrees Thursday. Low temperatures this week will remain in the high 40s to low 50s.