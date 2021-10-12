Windy conditions continue in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see winds as high as 26 miles per hour, with 40 mph gusts, on Tuesday.

The Strip is hammered with high winds and dust on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Although not as windy as Monday, the Las Vegas Valley will see winds as high as 26 miles per hour, with 40 mph gusts, and a high of 67 degrees on Tuesday. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

More than 300 customers were still without power early Monday morning, according to NV Energy.

The power company said outages were affecting 336 customers as of 5:43 a.m.

After an overnight low of 47, the valley will see sunny conditions through Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows around 50. The weekend will see a warm up to 76 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.

Mount Charleston saw about four inches of snow as of 7:24 p.m. on Monday and will see a high of 43 on Tuesday with breezy conditions with gusts as high as 37 mph. The wind will decrease from 19 to 24 mph to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. After an overnight low of 26. Mount Charleston will gradually warm up, with highs ranging from 47 degrees on Wednesday to 57 on Saturday and overnight lows hovering around 30.

