Windy conditions in Las Vegas come before rain, thunderstorms

Wind, rain, snow and thunderstorms are all included in the latest forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Wind gusts will reach into the 35-mph range on Sunday, April 5, 2020, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Rain, thunderstorms and snow in the mountains are expected Monday through Thursday. The Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park next to T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

First comes the wind, projected from 15 to 25 mph with gusts into the 35-mph range across the valley on Sunday. To the north and west — mainly from Death Valley to Rachel — a wind advisory warns of winds up to 50 mph. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

⚠️ Wind Advisory in effect from 11 AM until 11 PM PDT today. Wind gusts 40-50 mph possible. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/bXvLPebgdQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 5, 2020

The forecast high Sunday is 74, but the windy conditions will discount that considerably.

Rain comes into the picture starting late morning or afternoon on Monday with a 50% chance across the valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The forecast high for Monday is 66, with winds steady from 8 to 16 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain rises to 70% Monday night.

“Monday night through Thursday looks like the best chance for multiple rounds of rain,” Pierce said. “We could have thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.”

A winter storm advisory will be in place from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range with significant snow expected above 6,500 feet, Pierce said.

