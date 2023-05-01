Windy, cooler conditions to chill Las Vegas Valley

Following a 97 on Sunday, the high by mid-week may may only reach 75. Windy conditions are expected for 2-3 days.

A wind advisory in in place for the Las Vegas region from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Winds in the Las Vegas Valley could gust to 30 mph or more on Monday, April 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. High winds whip up the dust near power lines near Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heat will give way to high winds and chilly temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures may drop around 20 degrees from Monday to Thursday.

Monday will see patchy blowing dust in Las Vegas with a high near 89. Afternoon winds of 19-24 mph could gust to 33 mph.

Blowing dust will be an issue into the evening with winds gusts nearly as strong as in the afternoon.

It'll be a hot one today, with near record temperatures expected…then things change for next week. 🌬️🍃 #vegasweather Looking for your local forecast details? Visit https://t.co/H4ycRS8zTQ pic.twitter.com/qz7eo35yGi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 30, 2023

A wind advisory is in place from 9 a.m.to 11 p.m.Monday for the entire region outside of higher elevations. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph with sustained winds of 25-35 mph.

The Tuesday high is forecast to be around 79. Winds should decrease, but gusts could still reach 30 mph.

A chance of showers is forecast for late Thursday morning. The sky will be partly cloudy with a high near 69.

Pollen conditions will be medium to high through Tuesday, according to Allergy Plus. Olive, ragweed and grasses will be the primary allergens.

