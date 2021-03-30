Windy, cooler in Las Vegas before temperatures start rising

A cooler and windy Tuesday is forecast before a steady climb toward 90 degrees by the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Windy conditions with gusts to 40 mph are forecast for much of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Feeling just a bit of that Las Vegas summer heat?

Monday reached 85 for the warmest temperature of the year, and more is on the way — after a brief and windy cool down, according to the National Weather Service.

Early Tuesday morning winds were gusting around 30 to 40 mph across much of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Those will continue through the morning and start to decrease later in the afternoon or evening,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Here's another look at the plume of dust shooting south, bouncing off terrain, and spreading out as it becomes more diffuse. 🛰️👀 You can see how quickly dust storms can evolve, especially near dry lake beds across Nevada! #nvwx #GOES17 pic.twitter.com/57wXLZ0Hqi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 30, 2021

The Tuesday high will be around 69 before rising a few degrees each day through the rest of the week.

Wednesday will remain breezy with gusts to 20-25 mph.

By Friday, the high will be around 89. A 90 is forecast for Saturday, just a degree below the 1961 record for April 3.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Colorado River Valley through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecast.

