Windy, cooler in Las Vegas before temperatures start rising

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 4:18 am
 
Updated March 30, 2021 - 4:19 am
Windy conditions with gusts to 40 mph are forecast for much of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Feeling just a bit of that Las Vegas summer heat?

Monday reached 85 for the warmest temperature of the year, and more is on the way — after a brief and windy cool down, according to the National Weather Service.

Early Tuesday morning winds were gusting around 30 to 40 mph across much of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Those will continue through the morning and start to decrease later in the afternoon or evening,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

The Tuesday high will be around 69 before rising a few degrees each day through the rest of the week.

Wednesday will remain breezy with gusts to 20-25 mph.

By Friday, the high will be around 89. A 90 is forecast for Saturday, just a degree below the 1961 record for April 3.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Colorado River Valley through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

