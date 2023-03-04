59°F
Windy evening ahead: Gusts reach 49 mph at Red Rock, 39 at airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 4, 2023 - 4:15 pm
Wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains on Saturday, March 4, 2023, according to ...
Wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains on Saturday, March 4, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’ a windy Saturday across the Las Vegas region.

Red Rock Canyon logged a gust of 49 mph at 3:39 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport has seen gusts around 25-30 mph from late Saturday morning with a top speed of 39 mph at 3:10 p.m.

Saturday wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind velocities should diminish Saturday night, but will increase Sunday.

A wind advisory runs from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday and includes all communities in western Clark County and southern Nye County, the Spring Mountains and Las Vegas Valley.

Southwest winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains. In Las Vegas, southwest winds of 25-35 with gusts to 50 mph are called for.

Patchy, blowing dust is likely after 2 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected for lightweight or high-profile vehicles. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

Saturday was expected to be mostly sunny. The high reached 63.

After a morning low near 41, the Sunday high should be near 60.

In the central valley, wind speeds on Sunday should be 16-24 mph with gusts to 37 mph. Winds could be stronger at higher elevations.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

