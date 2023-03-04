Windy evening ahead: Gusts reach 49 mph at Red Rock, 39 at airport
Southwest winds accelerated late Saturday morning across most of the Las Vegas Valley.
It’ a windy Saturday across the Las Vegas region.
Red Rock Canyon logged a gust of 49 mph at 3:39 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport has seen gusts around 25-30 mph from late Saturday morning with a top speed of 39 mph at 3:10 p.m.
Saturday wind gusts could reach 70 mph in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind velocities should diminish Saturday night, but will increase Sunday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM PST Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for the Eastern Sierra, Owens Valley, Spring Mountains, and Las Vegas. Use extra caution while traveling and secure loose items. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3sXNRaLpdo
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 3, 2023
A wind advisory runs from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday and includes all communities in western Clark County and southern Nye County, the Spring Mountains and Las Vegas Valley.
Southwest winds of 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph are expected in the Spring Mountains. In Las Vegas, southwest winds of 25-35 with gusts to 50 mph are called for.
Patchy, blowing dust is likely after 2 p.m. and from 7 to 11 p.m.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected for lightweight or high-profile vehicles. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.
Saturday was expected to be mostly sunny. The high reached 63.
⛄️ Make a snowman while you can! Sunny skies mean snow is already starting to melt away, especially in lower elevations. 🌞#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GrMkHZ7Qen
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2023
After a morning low near 41, the Sunday high should be near 60.
In the central valley, wind speeds on Sunday should be 16-24 mph with gusts to 37 mph. Winds could be stronger at higher elevations.
