Windy Friday to slow temperature rise before warm week ahead
A slight disturbance that will bring windy conditions Friday and will also drop the high temperature in Las Vegas several degrees.
A high of 86 is forecast by the National Weather Service after McCarran International Airport recorded a 91 on Thursday, 11 degrees above normal.
Another good question!
For Las Vegas:
Average First occurrence of 100°: May 26th
Earliest on Record: May 1st, 1947
Latest on Record: June 30th, 1965
Newsflash – we are forecasting a high of 100 next Wed (Apr 29), which would be a record!
👿🔥🌡️🌞 #vegasweather #nvwx https://t.co/IGmrPjHgk9
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 24, 2020
Winds Friday are expected to be 6 to 14 mph with some higher gusts possible. Skies will be clear. The overnight low should be around 64.
Starting with Saturday’s projected high of 92, the high temperature will rise a few degrees each day through Wednesday when a high of 100 is expected. Skies will be sunny and clear through the week.
May 1 is the earliest day of the year for a high temperature of 100 at McCarran.
