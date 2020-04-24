Windy Friday to slow temperature rise on climb toward 100

A slight disturbance that will bring windy conditions Friday and will also drop the high temperature in Las Vegas several degrees.

The high temperature is expected to reach 86 degrees on Friday, April 24, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, fly past the Stratosphere in honor of front line COVID-19 responders on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A high of 86 is forecast by the National Weather Service after McCarran International Airport recorded a 91 on Thursday, 11 degrees above normal.

Another good question! For Las Vegas:

Average First occurrence of 100°: May 26th

Earliest on Record: May 1st, 1947

Latest on Record: June 30th, 1965 Newsflash – we are forecasting a high of 100 next Wed (Apr 29), which would be a record! 👿🔥🌡️🌞 #vegasweather #nvwx https://t.co/IGmrPjHgk9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 24, 2020

Winds Friday are expected to be 6 to 14 mph with some higher gusts possible. Skies will be clear. The overnight low should be around 64.

Starting with Saturday’s projected high of 92, the high temperature will rise a few degrees each day through Wednesday when a high of 100 is expected. Skies will be sunny and clear through the week.

May 1 is the earliest day of the year for a high temperature of 100 at McCarran.

