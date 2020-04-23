Windy, high of 90 forecast in Las Vegas on Thursday

If it hasn’t felt like summer to you, it likely will before Thursday is over.

Sunny skies, a high of 90 and winds gusting up to 20 mph are forecast on Thursday, April 23, 2020, for Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The forecast high for the Las Vegas Valley is 90 with sunny skies and northerly winds from 7 to 14 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

“It’s just sunny and hot,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said of a forecast that calls for a high of 100 by Wednesday, the next to last last day of April.

The rather quick climb to 100 comes after an April that has generally seen below average temperatures with the mercury reaching 80 only four times this year.

As of today, Las #Vegas has only recorded 80+ deg temps 4 times this year. This has not happened since 1983 and only 6 times since 1937. Record high temps possible next week. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/zRXUfywcfZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 23, 2020

The mercury has never reached 100 during April, Varian said, the earliest century reading being May 1.

The low Thursday night should be around 64 with winds 6-13 mph.

Friday calls for a high near 87 with lighter winds, about 6-11 mph.

Saturday calls for a high of 93 with a projection of 95 on Sunday.

