Windy Las Vegas conditions forecast into July 4th weekend

Wind gusts around 30 mph are forecast for Thursday and into the weekend. A smoke advisory has been issued because of fireworks.

Clark County has issued an air quality smoke advisory from July 2 through July 5, 2022, because of local fireworks. In this July 4, 2021, file photo, fireworks go off along the Las Vegas Strip as people watch from the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After several calm days, windy conditions are forecast to return to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Winds may gust up to 30 mph on Thursday. The high should be near 104, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s conditions will be virtually the same with a high near 103 and winds to 31 mph. The morning lows will be around 80.

Clark County smoke advisory

An air quality and smoke advisory has been issued by Clark County from Saturday through Tuesday for elevated levels of smoke related to local fireworks through the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions. Under moderate or worse air quality conditions, it may be best for children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors, according to a county news release.

Suggestions are to stay indoors, limit outdoor exposure, keep windows and doors closed and consider changing your air filters if they are dirty.

