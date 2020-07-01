Windy Las Vegas Valley conditions prompt fire alert

A windy Wednesday will be felt by anybody venturing outdoors in the Las Vegas Valley.

A red flag fire warning is effective from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, for most of Clark County and areas to the north, according to the National Weather Service. Nevada Route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, is closed at Kyle Canyon Road as firefighters battle the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The forecast high is 99 with southerly winds from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“The lakes could be choppy due to the wind,” said weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe, adding it depends on what kind of boat you might have. “It you have a speed boat you might like it.”

An overnight low of about 74 with southerly winds of 7-13 mph and gusts to 18 are expected.

Thursday will warm to about 100 with Friday rising to around 102 before a forecast high of 105 on Saturday, which is a degree above normal for July 4.

Highs on Sunday and Monday may reach 108.

“We’ve had a few days of relief from the heat, but that’s pretty much gone for the next seven days or more,” Boothe said.

Red Flag Warning: WED 11a-8p for much of southern Nevada. What does that mean?? 🔥 HIGH fire danger 🔥 Exercise extra CAUTION with campfires, fireworks, grills or other activities that could cause sparks. Wildfires could quickly start or spread!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/TifPRpf43A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 30, 2020

Red flag warning

The breezy Wednesday afternoon will lead to widespread elevated fire weather conditions but also localized critical conditions for parts of Southern Nevada.

Several large fires and other smaller ones are ongoing in the warning area and could be affected by the wind conditions.

“The criteria is a bit below normal for a warning, but with the fires that are out there we felt we should alert fire crews and people,” Boothe said. “If a fire pops up it could spread very quick.”

“The winds are not expected to be to the extent of our last wind event over the weekend but could be enough to continue or worsen ongoing fires in Southern Nevada,” the weather service warning stated.

Sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected over much of Clark County and a wide swath to the north. The advisory is effective from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

