Windy Las Vegas weekend comes before rain next week

A windy weekend followed by a good chance of rain early next week dominates the Las Vegas area forecast.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, April 4, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees are forecast for Saturday. Afternoon winds of 10-15 mph will escalate to gusts possibly up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low will be around 55, and winds will remain brisk at 13-17 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75. Winds of 16 to 20 mph will include gusts up top 30 mph.

Clouds will increase during Sunday night, and the low will be around 53. Winds will be 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon as well as central Nye County and Lincoln County.

“The strongest winds of 40 to 50 mph will be from Death Valley up to Rachel,” said meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph will include gusts up to 50 mph, making conditions difficult for travel including crosswinds and blowing dust. Some tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible, the weather service advised.

Rain likely Monday

There is a 70% chance parts of the Las Vegas Valley will see rain Monday.

“It could be late in the morning or come later in the afternoon to the evening,” Steele said. “We could see several rounds of rain through Thursday.”

Highs next week will be mostly in the mid-60s with rain chances varying from 70% on Monday to just a chance on Thursday.

Friday will be the first sunny day with a projected high of 72

