Windy, perhaps wet day forecast for Earth Day in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Friday, April 22, 2022, which is Earth Day, will be windy and possibly wet for some in the Las ...
Friday, April 22, 2022, which is Earth Day, will be windy and possibly wet for some in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. People walk on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A windy and potentially wet Earth Day is in store for the Las Vegas Valley.

There is a 40 percent chance of isolated and scattered showers starting about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The sky will be mostly sunny, but the high is projected to reach about 71, about 10 degrees below the Thursday high.

A southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph with shift to west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 33 mph.

Winds will stay strong into Friday evening with gusts to 24 mph. The Saturday morning low will be around 52.

Saturday will be a bit less breezy with north winds of 11-15 mph gusting as high as 23 mph. The high should be near 77.

Saturday night will be clear with diminishing winds and a Sunday low near 54.

Sunday should warm to about 80.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
