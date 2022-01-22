Windy Saturday, at least until evening, forecast for Las Vegas

Winds that gusted around 30 mph on Friday will still be present most of Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Winds are forecast to reach close to 30 mph before calming later Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Winds that gusted near and above 30 mph Friday afternoon and overnight will be felt, albeit to a slightly lesser degree, in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

“It will be gusty a good part of the day before calming down Saturday evening,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Planz.

A small rain shower was reported in Henderson on Friday and some verga was falling in the south and southwest valley. Minor precipitation is possible Saturday, Planz said.

Under a mostly sunny sky, the Saturday high will be around 62 with wind gusts to about 30 mph. The overnight low will be around 42.

Sunday will be sunny with winds curtailed to about 10 mph and a high near 63.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.