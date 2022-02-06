44°F
Windy Sunday will turn into sunny 70s in coming week, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
High temperatures will reach into the low 70s in the coming week in Las Vegas, according to the ...
High temperatures will reach into the low 70s in the coming week in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some wind gusts will come along with warmer temperatures Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky with a high near 67 is forecast as well as north-northeast winds gusting to 25 mph. The Monday morning low will be around 41 with winds to 10 mph.

Monday will be slightly cooler with a high near 65 before high temperatures warm into the low 70s the rest of the week.

A wind advisory has been issued for the lower Colorado River Valley as well as Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

Running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., steady winds of 20-30 mph could gust as high as 40 mph, the weather service says

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

