Windy weekend: 24 hours of winds near 50 projected for Las Vegas

High wind watch will be in effect this weekend
Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 5:07 pm

Wind gusts of 45-50 mph in Las Vegas are forecast from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will bring gusty winds to the entire region starting late Saturday morning for a 24 hours or longer.

The watch area includes Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona as a strong low pressure system moves from Northern California into the area.

The cold front will drop Sunday highs to 15 to 20 degrees lower than Saturday.

“Winds should be pretty widespread at 40-60 mph across the entire area,” weather service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service warns. Blowing dust could reduce visibility, and hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes.

Clark County issued an air quality dust advisory for Saturday and Sunday, advising people to use precautions to limit their exposure to blowing dust.

The Friday high should be near 89 with winds of 5-11 mph.

Patchy blowing dust is expected after 1 p.m. Saturday. Breezy conditions with a south-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph will rise to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The day’s high should be near 89.

Blowing dust is possible Saturday night with winds of 23-28 mph gusting to 41 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a Sunday low around 61.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 73.

High temperatures will rise into the low 80s next week.

Mount Charleston outage possible

Because of elevated fire weather conditions forecast for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas of Mount Charleston, a proactive outage is likely to affect approximately 500 NV Energy customers beginning at about 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

During a proactive outage — also known as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event — NV Energy will proactively de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. The proactive outage will be adjusted or cancelled if weather conditions change.

Gusty conditions could last into Sunday evening for the valley. Additional NV Energy crews will be on standby to respond to possible outages, a news release stated.

Final weekend for Lee Canyon

Skiing and snowboarding will conclude at Lee Canyon this weekend before the Spring Mountains resort turns its operations to summer activities.

The resort received 221 inches of snow this season after last year’s record 262 inches. It averages about 130 inches per winter.

Daily summer operations are planned to start May 24. The opening day for its downhill mountain bike park will depend on how fast or slow the snow melts on trails that serve the park, officials said in a news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

