Windy weekend forecast for Las Vegas region

Wind will be a nearly constant weather factor across Southern Nevada this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts into the 30s are forecast for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The forecast high for a sunny Saturday is 61. Winds will gust from 25 to 30 mph.

“Winds will be increasing through the afternoon and sustained into the evening,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s not out of the question that winds could be elevated overnight as well.”

Winds were calm to mild late Friday before becoming steady in the 20 mph range with gusts to the low 30s early Saturday.

The Las Vegas high on Sunday will be near 58 with sustained winds of 13-18 mph and possible gusts as high as 30 mph.

Colorado River Valley wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued for the Colorado River Valley from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday where winds will create hazardous boating conditions for small watercraft, Varian said. Winds of 20-30 mph could gust to 45 mph, according to the advisory.

High temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 60s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.