Windy weekend: Gusts up to 60 mph to blow into Las Vegas Valley

Winds may gust to 60 mph on Saturday, May 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gradually warming spring temperatures will take a brief downturn this weekend when a cold front brings high winds to the Las Vegas Valley.

Sunday highs could be 15 to 20 degrees lower than Saturday.

Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible during a high wind watch from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch area includes Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona as a strong low pressure system moves from Northern California into the area.

“Winds should be pretty widespread at 40-60 mph across the entire area,” weather service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

High Wind Watch This Weekend⚠️ 🗺️ Southern Nevada, northwestern Arizona, & southeastern California

⏰ Saturday AM - Saturday PM for most areas... Saturday AM - Sunday PM along Interstate 15 corridor

🌬️ Strong gusty southwest winds with gusts 50-60 mph#VegasWx #CaWx #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/nmM66JOhIs — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 2, 2024

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service warns. Blowing dust could reduce visibility, and hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes.

The Friday high should be near 89 with winds of 5-11 mph.

Patchy blowing dust is expected after 1 p.m. Saturday. Breezy conditions with a south-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph will rise to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The day’s high should be near 89.

Blowing dust is possible Saturday night with winds of 23-28 mph gusting to 41 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a Sunday low around 61.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 73.

High temperatures will rise into the low 80s next week.

Mount Charleston outage possible

Because of elevated fire weather conditions forecast for the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas of Mount Charleston, a proactive outage is likely to affect approximately 500 NV Energy customers beginning at about 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday.

During a proactive outage — also known as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event — NV Energy will proactively de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. The proactive outage will be adjusted or cancelled if weather conditions change.

Gusty conditions could last into Sunday evening for the valley. Additional NV Energy crews will be on standby to respond to possible outages, a news release stated.

