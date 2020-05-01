Windy with highs in mid-90s forecast for Las Vegas weekend

Falling short of the 100-degree level in April, Las Vegas will stay in the mid-90s as May opens.

The Cashman Center sign says it's 101 degrees in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The official reading at McCarran INternational Airport was 99 degrees. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Falling short of the 100-degree level in April, Las Vegas will stay in the mid-90s as May opens.

With a forecast high Friday of 95, winds will range from 6-11 mph in the morning before rising to 13-18 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

The Friday night low will be about 70 with winds ranging from 8 to 18 mph.

Saturday’s high should be near 94 with winds much milder at 5-11 mph.

Sunday should reach a more seasonable 92 with some breezy conditions.

Thursday’s high reading at McCarran International Airport was 96 after a 99 on Wednesday. McCarran has never had a 100-degree day during April.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.