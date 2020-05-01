Windy with highs in mid-90s forecast for Las Vegas weekend
Falling short of the 100-degree level in April, Las Vegas will stay in the mid-90s as May opens.
With a forecast high Friday of 95, winds will range from 6-11 mph in the morning before rising to 13-18 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.
The Friday night low will be about 70 with winds ranging from 8 to 18 mph.
Saturday’s high should be near 94 with winds much milder at 5-11 mph.
Sunday should reach a more seasonable 92 with some breezy conditions.
Thursday’s high reading at McCarran International Airport was 96 after a 99 on Wednesday. McCarran has never had a 100-degree day during April.
