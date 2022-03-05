53°F
Winter conditions stop NASCAR race, spread chill across Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 5, 2022 - 3:46 pm
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky with w ...
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky with winds gusting to 40 mph are forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Winter is all around the Las Vegas Valley this Saturday afternoon.

Some light snow and freezing rain or grapple fell in the northeast valley, halting the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after 19 laps. The race resumed after a 41-minute delay for snow.

Conditions are not expected to get worse, but are not likely to improve either, according to the National Weather Service.

“Most of the precipitation is splitting the valley,” said meteorologist Matt Woods. “It’s mostly in the high elevations on the very northern edge and then some rain to the south near Sloan and Primm.”

Much of the precipitation is not reaching the ground and if it does, it will be light, Woods said.

The temperature was 55 at Harry Reid International Airport shortly before 3 p.m. and wind gusts just below 40 mph had been occurring consistently since 3 a.m.

Scattered light showers are expected for the afternoon and the windy conditions are expected to decrease as the system moves away, Woods said.

Dust advisory

Clark County issued a dust advisory for Saturday.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children were advised to stay indoors or limit time outside because of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

Wind conditions should ease on Sunday with a projected high of 62.

Winds will elevate on Monday into the 25 mph range as the front exits the area, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
