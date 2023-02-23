39°F
Las Vegas Weather

Winter elements sticking around Las Vegas for several days

Slight chance of rain, snow and more wind forecasted for Thursday
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 23, 2023 - 7:24 am
A near white-out in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Wednesday afternoon. The a ...
A near white-out in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Wednesday afternoon. The area could receive up to 3 feet of snow through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest)

A third day of nasty winter weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

The windstorm that began Tuesday afternoon, bringing gusts to 82 mph at Allegiant Stadium and closing Interstate 15 in California for 12 hours, won’t be at hurricane force, but will still pack a punch, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills across the Las Vegas Valley before sunrise Wednesday were projected to be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after noon Thursday with patchy and blowing dust expected in the late morning. The day will see a high near 51, but winds of 21-29 could gust as high as 43 mph.

Rain and snow showers could continue until 10 p.m. Overnight winds of 8-18 mph could gust as high as 28 mph.

Stormy conditions will continue Friday with a 30 percent chance of showers and winds possibly gusting to 30 mph.

Saturday brings a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

High temperatures in central Las Vegas will be in the mid-50s with lows in the upper 30s to 40.

Heavy snow, expected at Mount Charleston

The hardest hit area Thursday is likely to be the Spring Mountains. A winter storm warning that began at 4 a.m. Thursday and runs until 4 a.m. Friday calls for heavy snow above 4,000 feet. Accumulation may be between 8 to 16 inches at Mount Charleston and Red Rock Canyon. Lee Canyon received 8 inches in the first dose of snow on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, Rabbit Peak had received 147 inches of snow this ski season, according to Lee Canyon’s website.

On Wednesday evening the Spring Mountains were in a white-out condition and officials were warning against any travel to the area.

Winds may gust to 65 mph and after the warning, a winter storm watch runs through Saturday with 1 to 3 feet of snow possible.

Travel is expected to be difficult with tree damage possible, the weather service warned.

Some school closures continue

The Clark County School District transitioned Sunrise Acres Elementary School, Roy W. Martin Middle School, Variety School, Goodsprings Elementary School, Mission High School and Sandy Valley schools to distance education Wednesday after Tuesday’s windstorm damaged infrastructure in the schools’ neighboring communities.

The district said it will continue distance education on Thursday for Sunrise Acres, Martin and Variety schools.

“Our goal is to be back in the classroom as soon as possible,” the district said in a news release. “However, the safety and well being of students and staff is top priority.”

Scattered flight delays Wednesday

Flights to Las Vegas were delayed for about an hour Tuesday night because of strong winds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

From 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, departures at Harry Reid International Airport were delayed an average of 56 minutes due to wind, the FAA said.

There were 39 cancellations in the 24 hours prior to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Arrival delays of 27 minutes and departure delays of 25 minutes were in effect at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

High winds on Thursday and into the weekend could pose more issues for fliers and difficult travel for motorists.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Taylor L. Lane contributed to this report.

