Winter storm delivers little moisture, but gusty winds on the way

A winter storm failed to deliver much rain or snow to the Las Vegas region, but winds could pose a fireworks issue tonight.

A winter storm warning had more bark than bite in the past 24 hours, failing to deliver much rain or snow to the Las Vegas region.

There was some light snow in the higher elevations, but Friday will offer only a 10 percent chance of rain and “if anything, it will be light,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Lee Canyon ski area received 12 inches of snow Thursday and could receive another 2 to 4 inches.

Friday should see a high near 57 with south-southwest winds of 8 to 14 becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday should be mostly sunny and chilly to start the year with a high in the upper 40s.

Fireworks show endangered

Gorelow said winds could gust to 30 mph in the evening. He said the elevated winds could pose a danger to the midnight Las Vegas fireworks show.

“It will be close,” he said. “The strongest winds will be earlier in the evening and we’ll see if they die off before midnight.”

The Strip fireworks show has never been called off because of high winds.

If there are sustained winds in excess of 10 mph, the show could be delayed for an hour to 1 a.m. If they continued, the fireworks would be called off, according to Clark County officials.

Smoke advisory

Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for Friday and Saturday because of expected pollution from fireworks.

Smoke and high levels of particulates could occur from fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The scheduled fireworks on the Strip and anticipated neighborhood fireworks throughout Clark County may create smoke and particle pollution’” the advisory states. “Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Ways to limit your exposure include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

One dry year

Harry Reid International Airport recorded 1.86 inches of rain for the year through Dec. 30, a full 2.3 inches below the normal of 4.16 inches.

