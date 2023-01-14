Winter warning issued for Spring Mountains; rain 80% chance in valley

Up to 2 feet of snow and strong winds in the Spring Mountains could create impossible driving conditions, says the National Weather Service.

FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort has received about 80 inches of snow so far this winter. The record is 255 inches in 2004-05. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

A winter storm may drop up to 2 feet of snow in the Spring Mountains and create difficult driving conditions starting Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

⚠️❄️ Planning on going to @GoMtCharleston on Saturday? Consider canceling or changing your plans! Moderate to heavy snow is likely Saturday afternoon & will result in dangerous road conditions. If you must travel to Mt Charleston Saturday, be prepared for winter road conditions! pic.twitter.com/AMbKCQJ289 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2023

The weather service updated its forecast early Saturday with a winter storm warning. It calls for 4 to 10 inches of snow below 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet above 9,000 feet.

Southwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning stated.

The warning runs through 4 a.m. Sunday.

⚠️ Winter Storm Warnings ⚠️ 📍 Spring Mtns incl. Mt. Charleston

⏰ 12 PM Sat – 4 AM Sun

❄️ 8 – 16 in of snow above 6000 ft 📍 Eastern Sierra Slopes & White Mtns

⏰ 12 PM Sat – 4 AM Tue

❄️ 1 – 3 ft of snow for Sierra & 8 – 16 in of snow for White Mtns#NvWx #CaWx pic.twitter.com/cqxO8BOY4Z — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2023

Snowy conditions are expected to start around noon and continue to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lee Canyon has received about 80 inches of snow so far this ski season.

Rain likely in valley

In the Las Vegas Valley, showers are an 80 percent chance mainly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Light southwest winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 18 mph.

Showers are an 80 percent chance Saturday night mainly before 10 p.m. Winds of 18-22 mph could gust to 301 mph.

The Sunday morning low will be around 45. Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58 are expected with winds to 11 mph.

A 30 percent chance of rain returns on Sunday night, mostly after 10 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day is forecast for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 54.

