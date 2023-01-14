52°F
Winter warning issued for Spring Mountains; rain 80% chance in valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 14, 2023 - 10:53 am
FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort ...
FILE - The first snow of the 2022-23 season at the Lee Canyon arch on Nov. 3, 2022. The resort has received about 80 inches of snow so far this winter. The record is 255 inches in 2004-05. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

A winter storm may drop up to 2 feet of snow in the Spring Mountains and create difficult driving conditions starting Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The weather service updated its forecast early Saturday with a winter storm warning. It calls for 4 to 10 inches of snow below 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet above 9,000 feet.

Southwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning stated.

The warning runs through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Snowy conditions are expected to start around noon and continue to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lee Canyon has received about 80 inches of snow so far this ski season.

Rain likely in valley

In the Las Vegas Valley, showers are an 80 percent chance mainly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Light southwest winds of 8-13 mph could gust to 18 mph.

Showers are an 80 percent chance Saturday night mainly before 10 p.m. Winds of 18-22 mph could gust to 301 mph.

The Sunday morning low will be around 45. Mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58 are expected with winds to 11 mph.

A 30 percent chance of rain returns on Sunday night, mostly after 10 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day is forecast for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 54.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
