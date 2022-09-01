Wise energy use vital during Labor Day week heat wave

A lot of triple-digit temperature readings will come about during a heat wave, so maybe it’s best to remember just one — 78 degrees.

It’s hot outside for the coming week and probably longer, so maybe it’s best to remember just one factor — 78 degrees.

That’s the recommended setting for your home air conditioner if you have or control one.

Officials in Nevada and neighboring California are highly recommending you set the thermostat to that temperature or higher to conserve electricity.

California officials are advising about possible blackouts Thursday and in subsequent days because of heavy power demand. Nevada has not said blackouts are possible.

Expect it to be a hot one across the area today with highs around 8-10 degrees above normal. Could even tie or break daily records in some locations! Try to stay cool & remember to hydrate! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/uuKOxhFIKL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 31, 2022

Other recommendations from NV Energy include:

— Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

— Use large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

— Only run your pool pump 8 to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

— Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. NV Energy offers an EV time of use rate to help customers save money by charging during off-peak hours.

Warning area expanded, may be extended

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 110. Light and variable winds will become east at 5-8 mph in the morning.

A Friday morning low of 85 is expected before rising to near 109.

Saturday and Sunday will have morning lows around 86, which might set records for those dates.

The excessive heat warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday, but the expected high on Labor Day is 111. Odds are the warning will be extended to the holiday and perhaps beyond.

The warning has been extended to the north to include Lincoln and Esmeralda counties as well as part of Nye County. A heat advisory covers much of Nevada north of the advisory area.

Going out of town?

Customers who will be out of town during the holiday weekend can also help reduce energy use while they are away by:

— Adjusting the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher.

— Unplugging appliances and electronics that are not in use.

— Closing window coverings to keep the heat out.

— Making sure pool pumps are set to operate after 8 p.m.

Cooling stations, what to do

Clark County has several cooling stations open across the county. You can check locations, hours and other details here.

Residents and visitors are reminded:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

