Las Vegas Weather

With small chance of rain Monday, dry streak likely to reach 197 days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 4:38 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 4:55 am

Although it is listed as a 10% chance of rain Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, there won’t be much need for rain gear.

“It’s (a chance of rain) in the forecast, but it won’t be anything significant,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “Maybe a few drops here and there in the higher terrain.”

The Monday forecast high is 83, more than 10 degrees above normal. Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds.

If the forecast holds true, Monday will be the 197th consecutive day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport.

The highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with sunny skies and light winds.

The week will remain warm with a projected high of 87 on Thursday.

Weekend changes

Conditions are expected to change starting Friday.

“It will be windy on Friday and much cooler Saturday and Sunday,” Gorelow said.

The current forecast calls for a high of 65 on Saturday and near 59 on Sunday.

The storm front shows a 10 to 20% chance of rain, Gorelow said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

