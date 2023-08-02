York fire area hit by heavy rainfall

The York fire area and other rural roads on the eastern side of Mojave National Preserve are under a flash flooding warning Wednesday afternoon

Burned landscape from the York Fire is shown in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

A vehicle drives down Nipton Road, as rain falls over the York Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipton, Calif. A brief but heavy downpour helped firefighters battling a massive blaze in California and Nevada, but meteorologists warned of the potential for sudden and erratic wind shifts that could endanger crews. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

After Summerlin and Centennial Hills were inundated with rain Tuesday evening, heavy rainfall was expected in the York fire area Wednesday.

The fire area and rural roads on the eastern side of Mojave National Preserve was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m. One to 2 inches of rain and winds over 40 mph was expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Clark County said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that the increase in precipitation reduced the fire to “moderate fire behavior.”

Federal authorities wrote in a update Wednesday morning that despite rainfall in the area, firefighters are remaining vigilant.

“While the rain has been beneficial it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels,” the update said. “Firefighters will continue to build containment line and reinforce existing containment lines along the fires edge.”

Thursday is forecast with a high of 103 degrees and low of 80 degrees, ushering in the return to hot and dry weather that will continue over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 107 degrees on Friday and 108 degrees on Saturday, the weather service said.

Clark County said these “drying conditions” could impact fire behavior.

In Las Vegas, Wednesday’s forecast included a high of 99 degrees and low of 81 degrees. Conditions were expected to be sunny and clear throughout the day.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop was closed Wednesday morning due to debris on the road from flash flooding on Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management said in a Facebook post.

The conservation area received an inch and a half of rain Tuesday night, according to data from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District. Other rain gauges with high totals include northwest Summerlin, which recieved 1.89 inches of rain, and a gauge near Centennial Hills Hospital received 1.02 inches. Most areas in Summerlin and Centennial Hills received less than half an inch of rain.

Several parts of Mohave County in Arizona were under a variety of weather advisories Tuesday afternoon, with Valentine under a flood advisory until 2 p.m., and Colorado City under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.

Golden Valley and Chloride near Kingman were under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday morning, but the advisory expired at 12:15 p.m.