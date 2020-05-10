Website connects volunteers with those impacted by the coronavirus

United Way of Southern Nevada has launched Volunteer Connect, a new volunteer website that engages hundreds of volunteers to assist with vital services for those who are most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Savanna Sibley, United Way of Southern Nevada Volunteer Manager. United Way of Southern Nevada

BOMA

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Volunteer website connects volunteers with those who need help

United Way of Southern Nevada has launched Volunteer Connect, a website that engages hundreds of volunteers to assist with vital services for those who are most deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users can log on to volunteer.uwsn.org to be connected with volunteer opportunities in Southern Nevada.

Savanna Sibley, United Way of Southern Nevada volunteer manager, helped launch the service.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savanna Sibley has worked nights and weekends, delivering meals and ensuring our community’s most vulnerable receive help,” said Laurie Mann of United Way. “She helped United Way of Southern Nevada launch its Volunteer Connect website with virtual volunteer opportunities.”

With a simple and easy signup process, there are 50 nonprofit organizations now registered on Volunteer Connect. In addition to virtual volunteer opportunities, volunteers can deliver food and organize supply donation opportunities.

“Many of our partners are in desperate need of paper goods, personal protective equipment, shelf-stable foods, and diapers,” said Sibley. “Without the help of volunteers, many people in our community who are just in need of a volunteer voice on the other end of the phone would go without food and essential supplies.”

Since the launch of the platform, United Way of Southern Nevada has deployed more than 400 volunteers across the valley to complete projects such as meal, grocery and supply delivery to seniors and telephone screening of patients of the COVID-19 Patient Support Center.

The organization invites volunteers to get involved and make a difference and asks Southern Nevada nonprofits to sign up today at volunteer.uwsn.org.

Nonprofit gives to Salvation Army

BOMA Nevada, the Nevada chapter of the commercial real estate nonprofit organization, recently donated $7,500 in aid to COVID-19 relief efforts of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada.

“Times are hard for everyone right now, and we knew we wanted to give back to our local community and those in need here,” said Chuck Eller, a BOMA Nevada board member. “We saw all the good The Salvation Army was doing around COVID-19 in addition to the services they provide daily for Nevadans. We are grateful for the work this organization is doing and feel very fortunate to be able to aid in their efforts during this time.”

