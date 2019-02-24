Week in Pictures: Feb. 17-Feb. 23

Take a look at some memorable pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including snow in Las Vegas, a super snow moon and the Golden Knights. A super snow moon rises over the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sabina Kelley performs during […]
February 23, 2019 - 11:51 pm
Take a look at some memorable pictures from Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including snow in Las Vegas, a super snow moon and the Golden Knights.
A super snow moon rises over the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sabina Kelley performs during a dress rehearsal of “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch, slated to open Feb. 23, at The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tourists visit the Seven Magic Mountains in Clark County, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman
Tourists take pictures at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Bruce Outwater tries to stay dry while waking on Fremont Street in the early morning snow in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
James Minner, of Las Vegas, left, and Candace Reid, of Albuquerque, N.M., watch as snow falls around the overlook at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Elizabeth Warren greets a supporter after delivering a speech about her platform for running for the President of the United States in 2020 at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman
Members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 cheer for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, at a meet and greet event in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Brown is considering a run in the 2020 presidential race. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis’ Sierra Mich’l (30) fights for the ball against Bishop Gorman’s Georgia Ohiaeri (3) in the Desert Region girls basketball championship game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Winnipeg Jets defensemen Josh Morrissey, third from left, Jacob Trouba, fourth from left, and center Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Police Update on Barricade Situation on Emerson Avenue
Las Vegas Metro Police Lieutenant Michelle Tavarez provides an update on the barricade situation at Emerson Avenue.
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keeping warm at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard
With help from the city of Las Vegas, a Salvation Army shelter stays open during the day Thursday and Friday, offering a safe place for the homeless to find respite from freezing temperatures and snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sloppy, Slushy Road Conditions Lead to Slow Traffic
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Jones are near Russell as conditions worsened Thursday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow
on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow closes Red Rock Canyon, residents enjoy rare snowfall
The greater Las Vegas area was hit with snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019. This video shows the areas surrounding Red Rock Canyon and the Summerlin community.
Video by: Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas kids attend school in the snow
Las Vegas children attend school during a rare snowstorm on Feb. 21, 2019. Staton Elementary School and other CCSD schools remained open. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People enjoying the snow in Summerlin
Fox Hill Park in Summerlin was busy Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, with people enjoying the rare snow that fell overnight. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP advises motorists to take caution during Las Vegas snowstorm
NHP advised motorists to take caution during the snowstorm in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Timelapse of snow at Red Rock Canyon
More than 7 inches of snow fell in the western areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including Red Rock Canyon, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls at Fremont Street Experince in Las Vegas
Snow falls at the Fremont Street Experience early Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Summerlin
Snow in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Snow At Red Rock Casino
Early morning snow in Summerlin on Thursday, feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas sees heavy snow fall
Drivers on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas faced heavy snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow at Red Rock Casino and Resort.
Snow continues to fall Thursday morning in Summerlin. Heaviest snow west of 215.
Snow soccer in Las Vegas -VIDEO
Players enjoy a game of soccer during a snowstorm in the Anthem area east of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls Wednesday evening in Las Vegas
Heavy snow began falling Wednesday evening in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas valley. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Snow falls on the Las Vegas Strip
Snow falls outside the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip as the Golden Knights play the Boston Bruins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow near Deer Springs and Buffalo
Snow near Deer Springs Way and Buffalo Drive in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Feb. 20, 2019.(Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino Resort
A winter storm brings snow to Red Rock Casino Resort in Summerlin on Feb. 20, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills (Part 2)
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NDOT prepares for snow and ice from winter storm
The Nevada Department of Transportation gears up to keep roads open when snow and ice hit the Las Vegas valley.
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working cats at St. John the Baptist Church
Parish councilmember John Koutsulis talks about the two cats St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church have adopted as part of a working cats program.
Lee Canyon snow makes skiers smile
Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the Presidents Day holiday and the recent snowfall at Lee Canyon, outside of Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston gets fresh blanket of snow
A winter storm drops nearly four inches of fresh snow on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mount Charleston outside Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley
Snow accumulated in the Las Vegas Valley for the first time in more than a decade, with snow falling mostly in the western, northwestern and southern areas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
Snow at US 95 and Lee Canyon Road
Passers-by pulled off Lee Canyon Road northwest of Las Vegas Monday to play in the fresh snow. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal