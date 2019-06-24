Week in Pictures: June 16-June 22

Take a look at some of the most eye-popping pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the restoration project at the Seven Magic Mountains, the Stanley Cup at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas Aces, STEAM Camp and a morning fire. John Henderson with the Vergith Contracting Co. sets a color block […]
June 23, 2019 - 10:27 pm
Take a look at some of the most eye-popping pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the restoration project at the Seven Magic Mountains, the Stanley Cup at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas Aces, STEAM Camp and a morning fire.
John Henderson with the Vergith Contracting Co. sets a color block on a rock for overspray as the sun rises behind him on the final day of the restoration project at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Christian St. Pierre and his father Guy of Ottawa, Canada, kiss the Stanley Cup on display at the MGM Grand Main Lobby on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans cheer for the Aces during the fourth quarter of a WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) gets tripped up while going to the basket between Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) and guard Sugar Rodgers, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nancy Danae, of Hot 97.5, braces for impact while attempting the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the “American Ninja Warrior” national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hannah Goldy lands a kick to Kali Robbins in the second round of their strawweight bout on the opening week of the third season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series at the new UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kara Argier, 8, left, and Aria Huddleston, 7, launch a projectile using air for power during a STEAM Camp activity at Doolittle Community Center in Henderson, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Conceptual artist Valentin Yordanov with his sculptures Urban Symphony and Urban Dynamics, at his studio in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wade Watson sits with his dogs Nugget and Caster at Molasky Family Park in Las Vegas, Monday, June 17, 2019. Urban Underdogs, a nonprofit that provides food, leashes, dog booties, and helps with emergency services for the pets of the homeless assisted Watson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
An early morning fire engulfs a business complex near Paradise Road and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review Journal)
