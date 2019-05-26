Week in Pictures: May 19-May 25

Take a look at some prolific pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including the College of Southern Nevada’s commencement ceremony, the Showgirl Bootcamp at Saxe Theater inside Planet Hollywood, the Snow Mountain Pow Wow in the northwest valley and the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Co-creator Stacy Law-Blind, […]
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2019 - 11:13 pm
Co-creator Stacy Law-Blind, foreground, teaches the showgirl walk to Jacqueline Hill, from left, Marianne Tanada, Denise Orozco, Tammy Wadsworth and Marla Laughlin during a preview of Showgirl Bootcamp at Saxe Theater in Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Veronica Gonzales, center, waves to her family during College of Southern Nevada commencement ceremony at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Monday, May 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Concert goers cheer for Steve Aoki during his performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Participants dance during the grand entry ceremonies at the 29th annual Snow Mountain Pow Wow, northwest of Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aaron Ellis, left, and Brittany Pitcock, both of Texas, pose for a photo during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Courtney Kaplan, left, mother of Michael “Mikie” Sigler, the Cimarron-Memorial High School senior who died after a crash while riding his motorcycle, gets a hug from Bennie Bernardo during fundraiser at Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe in Las Vegas Thursday, May 23, 2019. The fundraiser was organized by Vegas Healthcare. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Members of Black Tiger Sex Machine perform at the Basspod stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Firefighters from Bureau of Land Management are reflected in the sunglasses of Andrew Merriam, squad leader, after conducting wildland fire readiness training exercise at Mount Potasi on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. BLM firefighters demonstrated a variety of wildland firefighting techniques. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Fireworks light up the sky during Steve Aoki’s performance at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
