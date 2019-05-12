Week in Pictures: May 5-May 11

Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including prep championship games, the Helldorado Parade in downtown Las Vegas and the Clowns of America International convention. On Saturday, Desert Oasis won the first Class 4A Southern Nevada Championship game. The players celebrated with Cali the cat, the […]
May 11, 2019 - 11:33 pm
Take a look at some eye-catching pictures from Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers in the past week, including prep championship games, the Helldorado Parade in downtown Las Vegas and the Clowns of America International convention. On Saturday, Desert Oasis won the first Class 4A Southern Nevada Championship game. The players celebrated with Cali the cat, the team’s de facto mascot.
Desert Oasis’ D.J. Jefferson, left, holds up Cali the cat after their win against Las Vegas in the Southern Nevada championship game for 4A baseball at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Desert Oasis won 10-0. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Centennial High School’s Ashlynn Heck (8) makes a home run, winning the game 3-2 against Shadow Ridge High School in the mountain region softball tournament at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Arbor View’s (12) makes it safe to first as Cimarron-Memorial’s Mike Overland (25) tries to catch the ball in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Desert Oasis’ pitcher Josh Sharman (11) celebrates a win with his team over Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019. Desert Oasis won 18-0. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament championship match at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Friday, May 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley players are silhouetted behind Liberty head coach Rich Ebarb during the first round of the Desert Region tournament on Monday, May 6, 2019in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Las Vegas Mass Choir performs at the 14th Annual HRC Las Vegas Dinner on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Student physical therapist Meghan Bell, left, demonstrates an exercise on Grayson McClure, center, with Kay McClure at EXOS Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Elvis impersonator Jesse Garon, left, poses for a photographer with Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, and her husband Oscar Goodman, during the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jesse Recker, also known as Sodacracker the Clown, center, of Mesa, Ariz., waits to compete in the paradeability competition at the Clowns of America International convention at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination
Terminated employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure Hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store.
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods Bettor Collects
James Adducci bet $85k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. He collected his $1.19M from William Hill sports bet in the SLS today. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Endangered frogs released at Springs Preserve
Dozens of endangered Relic Leopard Frogs were released at the Cotton Grove inside Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)