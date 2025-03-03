‘We’re still here’: Southern Paiute hosts powwow at Red Rock

Bunny Hartzell, 9, of Las Vegas, works on a drawing during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nuwu Wonumeegah (Southern Paiute dancers), including Nino Alvarez, center, perform during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fawn Douglas, left, and A.B. Wilkinson, founders of Nuwu Art and Activism Studios, dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People clap at the end of a group dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nino Alvarez, of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nuwu Wonumeegah (Southern Paiute dancers) perform during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee puts honey on their fry bread during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Paiute Tribe Princess Isabella Hernandez, 13, left, and Miss Native UNLV Amaia Marcos, who is Oglala Lakota, participate in the grand entry during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details of a jingle dress are seen as Nuwu Wonumeegah (Southern Paiute dancers) perform during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fawn Douglas, co-founder of Nuwu Art and Activism Studios, speaks during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Barbara Hartzell, right, and Bunny Hartzell, 9, of Las Vegas, join in a group dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fawn Douglas, co-founder of Nuwu Art and Activism Studios, right, participates in a jingle dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees join Nuwu Wonumeegah (Southern Paiute dancers) in a group dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fawn Douglas, co-founder of Nuwu Art, participates in a group dance during the Winter Gathering at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center on Sunday, March 2, 2025, outside of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The crowd at Sunday’s Winter Gathering ranged from eighth-generation Southern Paiute to those who stumbled into Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitor Center before a scenic drive.

“We’re letting people know that Natives aren’t a thing of the past,” Fawn Douglas told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re still here; we’re still a thriving community.”

Douglas, a member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and head of Nuwu Art and Activism Studios, hopes to educate people about the Southern Paiute and other indigenous culture through art.

Winter, she said, is the only season that the Southern Paiute is allowed to share its stories. Sunday’s winter gathering featured Wonumeegah powwow dancers, a history lesson, Southern Paiute bird singers, fry bread and craft activities inside Red Rock Canyon’s Visitor Center.

Michael Acevedo, who described himself as part Native American, said that he goes to as many local powwows as he can.

“That’s how we can reconnect and keep on our path to finding out more about that side of my ethnicity,” he said.

Powows, Douglas explained, are cultural and social gatherings. Powwow dancing is something that has connected a lot of cultures.

With the background of bright red rocks and desert behind it, the Wonumeegah dance group performed a variety of dances in its traditional regalia. The group featured dancers from several different tribes, including Amaia Marcos, who was named Miss Native UNLV and is from the Oglala Lakota tribe in South Dakota.

In addition to the Southern Paiute, Douglas has roots in other tribes as well. She told the crowd that it is important to note that several other tribes also passed through the Red Rock area.

“We share this area,” Douglas said. “We’re not separated by borders or lines. We’ve always been in communication with each other.”

People continuously trickled into the event Sunday, sometimes with fresh fry bread from outside. Barbara Fine had brought her friend who was visiting for a scenic drive and said that it was her first time seeing an indigenous celebration.

“This was a special bonus,” she said.

Douglas also hoped that educating people would encourage them to take better care of the land. Often, she said, people vandalize the petroglyphs, which are the indigenous inscriptions in the rocks. She thanked the rangers at Red Rock for taking care of the land.

“The staff here has been phenomenal,” Douglas said. “These are our allies. When I talk about shared stewardship, the workers here, the rangers here, these are the ones that help keep our parks clean.”

