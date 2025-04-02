Wetlands Park fire ‘human-caused,’ county says

Firefighters expected “full containment” of the 34-acre blaze at Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday, a Clark County spokesperson said.

A heavy smoke is seen as firefighters from Clark County and Bureau of Land Management battle a brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The brush fire that erupted Monday morning at a southeast Las Vegas Valley park was “human-caused,” a Clark County spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.

In an email, Stacey Welling said firefighters expected “full containment” of the 34-acre fire at Clark County Wetlands Park to take place sometime on Wednesday. She said the fire was expected to be 90 percent contained by Tuesday evening.

Firefighters worked through the day Tuesday to battle “hot spots,” Welling said. Other than to say the blaze was “human-caused,” no other details were available as of Tuesday afternoon about the origin of the fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which was investigating.

The park’s 210-acre nature preserve, visitor center and surrounding trails were closed Tuesday, though those areas are expected to be open Wednesday.

A county spokesperson said multiple agencies responded just before 9 a.m. on Monday to reports of a brush fire, including the Clark County Fire Department, the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department, as well as the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Nevada Division of Forestry also responded, according to Clark County officials. Smoke could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley as a result of the fire.

