What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, libraries, entertainment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2020 - 11:38 am
 
Updated June 3, 2020 - 4:33 pm

To our readers:

We’re gathering essential information to help you as Las Vegas starts reopening after weeks of coranavirus shutdown.

Nevada has entered Phase Two to reopen the state economy with new guidelines for gatherings at church services and the reopening of more businesses, such as bars and health facilities. Casinos are scheduled to open June 4.

What you need to know:

Nevada will vastly expand its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing abilities under a framework announced June 1 by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Some Nevada hospitals have resumed patient visitation with new safety measures in place, the state hospital association said.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will reopen most of its libraries June 4. Regular library hours will be reinstated with varying and limited services available at 24 of the 25 branches. There are new social distancing and safety guidelines. Find more information here.

Flights: Over the past several weeks, new safety procedures have been rolled out or announced by many airlines, including the major carriers serving McCarran.

Las Vegas still needs blood donations to prevent another blood shortage.

Casinos, hotels

Many Las Vegas hotel-casinos and restaurants are planning to reopen their doors to the public June 4.

You can find the updating list here.

Some casinos will reopen with plexiglass separators, digital restaurant menus.

The iconic Fountains of Bellagio will celebrate the return of Las Vegas casinos on June 4 with three water shows.

The state Gaming Control Board updated its health and safety policies for reopening casinos, ordering licensees in resort hotels to provide for temperature screening for its hotel guests upon arrival or have a medical professional on-site. The board amended its May 1 notice with five key updates, including requiring a designated area where hotel guests may be tested for COVID-19 and await their test results.

Parks and pools

Some parks, pools and recreation facilities reopened May 29 with new guidelines. All of the city of Las Vegas’ splash pads, skateparks, volleyball courts and exercise stations were scheduled to reopen. Facilities will operate at 50 percent capacity, and social distancing should be practiced.

Summer activities

Vegas Strong Summer Academies open June 8 for ages 3-13, the city has announced. The five programs replace traditional summer camps and will have limited space due to social distancing and other health guidelines. Register online or by calling 702-229-7529.

Churches

Nevada’s houses of worship received the go-ahead to resume live services, but many in the Las Vegas Valley are taking a pass, at least for now.

Schools: What’s ahead

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said safety considerations will be paramount in making any decisions about reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, adding that no such decisions have been reached. The resumption of school in Nevada in August may vary from district to district, Gov. Steve Sisolak said, but solutions like social distancing will likely not be possible in the Clark County School District.

UNLV announced it’s aiming for a 50-50 mix of in-person and remote classes for its fall semester. The university will notify students by early July via the MyUNLV online portal which classes will be offered in person or remotely.

At the University of Nevada, Reno, which has about 21,000 students, there will be a combination of in-person and remote classes this fall.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will reopen six of their clubhouses June 8 at 50 percent capacity.

Government/Politics

Officials at the Regional Justice Center have moved toward allowing more people inside the courthouse.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced plans for reopening with no set date. During the first 30 days after reopening, the DMV will offer only services that directly affect a person’s ability to drive.

The deadline for those needing to obtain a Real ID has been extended into 2021.

Nevada Department of Corrections still has suspended visitation at all of its institutions.

Sports

The Raiders’ training camp will be at their new team headquarters in Henderson, possibly in late July.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic moved to August 6-8, 2020.

Professional Bull Riders heads to Las Vegas in June for the Monster Energy Team Challenge.

Three Las Vegas poker rooms are poised to reopen this week.

Outdoor recreation

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve does not yet have an opening date set, according to a spokesman.

State park campgrounds opened May 29 but are limited to 50 percent capacity. All state park visitor centers, gift shops, offices and cabins are scheduled to reopen Monday, according to the park system’s website.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area reopened to annual pass holders on May 2. People visiting Lake Mead’s beach areas are being asked to stay at least 10 feet from other groups and to not gather in groups larger than 10.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the National Park Service is not allowing cash or credit transactions at entry stations, but passes are available online. The annual vehicle pass for the park is $45.

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including Scenic Drive, reopened June 1. Scenic Drive will temporarily operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock in June. On June 5, the national park will drop restrictions on the hours.

Entertainment

Nightclubs, movies, shows, dining

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas will be back up and running June 12.

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand opens June 4.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino opens June 4.

Bellagio, Mayfair lead the Las Vegas Strip entertainment return.

Fremont Street Experience has opened the pedestrian mall and access to some hotel casinos and stores.

For the latest restaurant openings, go here.

Las Vegas movie theaters were allowed to open May 29, but they aren’t expected to throw open their doors for another month because there is nothing new to offer. Virtually every major movie has been pushed to later this year or, in several cases, next summer.

The Smith Center announced it would remain dark indefinitely.

Museums and Attractions

Las Vegas Natural History Museum will reopen June 1 at 9 a.m.

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas reopened May 31.

Other

Henderson

Henderson announced playgrounds, skateparks, splash pads and basketball courts would reopen May 29. However, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said playground opening may be delayed based on guidance from the governor’s office. Check the Henderson parks and recreation department’s web page for updated information. Henderson plans to open fitness centers and walking tracks within the next month, according to its announcement. Recreation centers are still closed.

Summerlin

Pools in Summerlin are tentatively scheduled for a June 15 reopening, and pool entry will require a reservation. Playgrounds are currently closed.

The Summerlin July 4th parade will be virtual this year. The streaming of the parade is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Fitness

Gov. Steve Sisolak allowed gyms to reopen May 29 with capacity limits, social distancing and their locker rooms and communal spaces closed.

Business/conventions

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo has been rescheduled for Oct. 24, 2020 at Santa Fe Station’s Centennial Ballroom.

Nightclub and Bar Show has been postponed to October 19-21, 2020.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to Oct. 5-8, 2020 at Sands Expo.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10-13, 2020 at The Venetian and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The Licensing Expo is now scheduled for August 11-13, 2020.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28, 2020

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3, 2020.

Digital Signage Expo is rescheduled for Sept. 15-18, 2020.

ShopTalk rescheduled to Sept. 14-17, 2020.

World Game Protection Conference is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8, 2020.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 , 2020.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com

