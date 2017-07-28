White pickup sought in fatal hit, run in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in hit-and-run crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sgt. Robert Stauffer finishes his briefing with members of the media after a pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in hit-and-run crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in hit-and-run crash at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A white pickup hit and killed a woman before leaving the scene Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the hit-and-run crash about 10:15 p.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. The pedestrian died at the scene, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The pickup likely has damage to the left front hood and headlight, Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. Police didn’t have any further description of the truck or it’s driver.

“If the person had stayed behind, it’d likely be — it’d obviously be a much less serious offense,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer said the woman was crossing Charleston outside of a crosswalk near Scholl when the eastbound pickup hit her. Witness reports offered conflicting accounts of whether the pickup briefly stopped before fleeing the scene.

Police were investigating if there was security footage nearby.

Stauffer asked anybody with information on the crash or pickup to call Metro. He specified a group of witnesses who tried to help the woman after the crash but left before police arrived.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.