Widespread Las Vegas rain, storms likely to continue into the evening

The Scenic Drive will be closed all weekend, officials said. Widespread rainfall was occurring over much of the valley Friday evening.

Water speeds through a flood channel near Warm Springs Road and Tomiyasu on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Storm clouds and rain over Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Children splash in the rainwater during a storm near the M Resort Casino on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gray clouds as seen from Flamingo and Eastern looking toward the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Aug 18, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dark clouds form over a Las Vegas subdivision on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Christina Cook)

As forecast, monsoonal rains hit the Las Vegas Valley much of the day Friday in advance of a tropical storm expected to arrive sometime Saturday.

Rainfall was widespread across the valley by 6 p.m. with more moisture and storms expected into the evening and overnight hours.

The biggest deluge in the afternoon round was .67 of an inch near Green Valley. Calico Basin received .31 of an inch while The Lakes received the same. A gauge near UNLV recorded .20 of an inch. The Strip had received from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

The Southern Highlands area was at .91 of an inch because of some morning rush hour storms followed by some afternoon rainfall and a third around as the evening started.

“This will be intermittent all evening and maybe into the overnight hours,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “Then it will be Hilary precipitation sometime Saturday.”

A flash flood warning was issued for Red Rock Canyon, Spring Mountain Ranch and Nevada Route 159 around 4 p.m.

Because of the rainfall, Red Rock Canyon said the Scenic Drive would be closed all weekend.

Many other area recreation areas have been closed in anticipation of heavy rainfall, perhaps more than the region has received in any recent storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.