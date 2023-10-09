Will somebody secure fourth-biggest US lottery jackpot tonight?

The Powerball jackpot will be worth $1.55 billion if paid out in a 29-year annuity or $679.8 million for all cash — before federal and/or state taxes.

People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Powerball drawing for Monday, Oct. 9 , 2023, will be worth $1.55 billion for the annuity or $679.8 million for all cash, both before taxes. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

For nearly three months the Powerball jackpot has eluded millions of entries.

Is tonight when the “losing” streak ends?

The jackpot will be worth $1.55 billion if paid out in a 29-year annuity or $679.8 million for all cash — before federal and/or state taxes.

If won, it will be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. One Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, marked the largest jackpot ever awarded — $2.04 billion.

A dozen ticket buyers won at least $1 million on Saturday’s drawing when the numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 and Powerball of 19.

The odds of winning are 1 on 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Tickets are sold in 45 states and several U.S. territories, but not in Nevada.

