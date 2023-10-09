Will somebody secure fourth-biggest US lottery jackpot tonight?
The Powerball jackpot will be worth $1.55 billion if paid out in a 29-year annuity or $679.8 million for all cash — before federal and/or state taxes.
For nearly three months the Powerball jackpot has eluded millions of entries.
Is tonight when the “losing” streak ends?
If won, it will be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. One Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, marked the largest jackpot ever awarded — $2.04 billion.
A dozen ticket buyers won at least $1 million on Saturday’s drawing when the numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 and Powerball of 19.
The odds of winning are 1 on 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.
Tickets are sold in 45 states and several U.S. territories, but not in Nevada.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
