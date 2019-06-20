Wind advisory Thursday in Las Vegas Valley, surrounding area

Strong winds Thursday are in the forecast for all of Clark County. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory lasting until 9 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of Clark County on Thursday, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A blustery, warm Thursday will precede a cooler-than-average weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for all of Clark County and the lakes bordering Arizona. Wind gusts will increase up to 45 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Waves between 1 and 2 feet are forecast near Boulder Basin and Overton today, and Wolf urged anybody spending time on the water should do so with caution.

“Just one of those days where it’s probably not the best boating decision,” she said.

The strong winds prompted Boulder City to tweet this morning that vehicles taller than 9 feet were prohibited from crossing the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge in either direction.

Winds will calm overnight and settle between a breezy 15 to 20 mph Friday.

Thursday’s forecast high of 103 also marks the last day this week expected to top 100, the average temperature for this time of year, Wolf said.

Temperatures will drop to 94 degrees on Friday, the first day of summer, and to 91 on Saturday. Sunday’s high will rebound to 95 degrees.

Next week’s forecast starts with a high of 100 on Monday followed by a high of 99 on Tuesday, Wolf said.

Conditions should be dry and mostly sunny through the period. Overnight lows should hover between 68 and 74 degrees.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.